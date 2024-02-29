Left Menu

Delhi: 3 juveniles held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The boy was returning home from a market when the three accused on a motorcycle spotted him, a police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:19 IST
Delhi: 3 juveniles held for sexually assaulting minor boy
  • Country:
  • India

Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Netaji Subhash Place area on Monday night. The boy was returning home from a market when the three accused on a motorcycle spotted him, a police officer said. At knife point, the accused then took him to an isolated place where they sexually assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed anything about the assault to anyone, the officer said. Police said the victim after reaching home informed his parents, who then approached police. A team was formed and the accused juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024