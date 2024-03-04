Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine is Russia - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:33 IST
Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia and deputy chairman of its security council, said on Monday Ukraine belonged to Russia, and tensions between Washington and Moscow were worse than during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, the RIA news agency reported.
Medvedev said in a public lecture that U.S. special forces and military advisers were already waging war against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
