Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine is Russia - RIA

Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia and deputy chairman of its security council, said on Monday Ukraine belonged to Russia, and tensions between Washington and Moscow were worse than during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, the RIA news agency reported.

Medvedev said in a public lecture that U.S. special forces and military advisers were already waging war against Russia.

