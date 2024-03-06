Left Menu

2 soldiers killed as militants attack paramilitary troops in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and one injured on Wednesday when militants attacked a team of the paramilitary Frontier Corps during a search operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The paramilitary force team was conducting a search operation in the Sapari area of the Bannu District bordering Afghanistan after they came under attack while climbing a mountainous track, according to local sources.

The fleeing militants opened fire at the team, killing two soldiers and injuring one. The dead and the injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu, sources said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack on the security and eulogised the services of the security in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed a steady rise in terror attacks.

Earlier this week, a polio worker and a policeman were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at an anti-polio vaccination team in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

