Left Menu

Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:11 IST
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will push on with its offensive against Hamas despite growing international pressure, including into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday. "There is international pressure and it's growing, but particularly when the international pressure rises, we must close ranks, we need to stand together against the attempts to stop the war," he said.

The military would operate against Hamas all through the Gaza Strip, he said, "including Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold." "Whoever tells us not to act in Rafah is telling us to lose the war and that will not happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024