Financing set for ammunition initiative for Ukraine, Czech president says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:48 IST
Financing for the purchase of 800,000 ammunition rounds for Ukraine has been secured, CTK news agency and Czech Television cited Czech President Petr Pavel as saying on Thursday.
CTK said 18 countries had joined the Czech-led initiative.
