Sweden joining NATO to protect freedom, democracy PM Kristersson says
Sweden is joining NATO in order to defend its freedom and democracy, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday after the country became the 32nd member of the NATO alliance at a ceremony in Washington.
"Sweden is a safer country today than it was yesterday," Kristersson said in an address to the nation from Washington, where earlier in the day he completed the membership formalities, ending a two-year process triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kristersson also said Sweden's and Finland's accessions into NATO showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed in his objective to determine the choices made by other countries.
