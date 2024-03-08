Left Menu

Senior Indian diplomat holds talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister Muttaqi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:33 IST
Senior Indian diplomat holds talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister Muttaqi
  • Country:
  • India

India's point-person on Afghanistan J P Singh held talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed issues relating to security, trade and ways to counter narcotics, an Afghan statement said on Thursday.

Singh said India is interested in expanding economic cooperations with Afghanistan and enhancing trade through Chabahar port, it added.

The readout did not mention the venue of the meeting, but it is understood that the talks were held in Kabul.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India, the readout said.

Muttaqi called for facilitating issuance of visa by India for Afghan businessmen, patients and students, it further said.

Singh is a senior diplomat helming the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a ''technical team'' in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024