UK police arrest boy, 11, driving BMW with stolen caravan in tow

Police received a call about a stolen caravan from a holiday site near Thirsk in northeastern England and were informed that a black BMW was towing it away, a police statement said. They then tracked down the car on the M1 motorway which connects the country's capital London in the south to Leeds in the north.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:50 IST
British police have arrested an 11-year-old boy found driving a BMW car along a main motorway while towing a stolen caravan, police said on Friday. Police received a call about a stolen caravan from a holiday site near Thirsk in northeastern England and were informed that a black BMW was towing it away, a police statement said.

They then tracked down the car on the M1 motorway which connects the country's capital London in the south to Leeds in the north. "But nothing prepared us for finding the schoolboy sat at the wheel," police for the North Yorkshire region said. The legal age in Britain for driving a car is 17.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including theft, burglary, going equipped for theft, and motoring offences including dangerous driving, the statement said. He was questioned and has since been released on conditional police bail to allow further enquiries.

