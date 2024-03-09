Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew safe, UKMTO says

A vessel travelling 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden reported on Friday two explosions in the sea ahead of it, but the ship was not struck or damaged and the crew is safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

Citing the vessel master, UKMTO said the ship targeted in the attack was proceeding to its next port of call.

