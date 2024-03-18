Blinken, South Korea's Cho condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul condemned Monday's ballistic missile launch by North Korea, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.

The two foreign ministers agreed to cooperate on cutting off the illegal flow of funds to the North used in its missile programs, it said. Blinken is in Seoul to attend a conference on the impact of digital technology on democracy.

