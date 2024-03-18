Kremlin, asked about idea of buffer zone with Ukraine, says it needs to protect its own territory
The Kremlin, when asked on Monday about the idea of creating a border buffer zone with Ukraine, said that Moscow needed to ensure that its own territory was beyond the range of Ukrainian fire.
Putin raised the possibility of setting up such a zone in a speech after winning re-election on Sunday.
