Thane police seize mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 cr from drug factory in UP; two held

Police in Thane arrested two individuals and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore from a drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. The raid was conducted by the Thane police's crime branch and the Varanasi STF. The seizure's total value was Rs 27.8 crore. The investigation led to the arrest of four individuals involved in drug trafficking in Vasai. Two suspects were arrested at the manufacturing unit in Pindra.

Updated: 18-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:50 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested two persons and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.64 crore after raiding a drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday. A team from the Thane police's crime branch along with the Varanasi Special Task Force (STF) raided the factory at Pindra village in Bhagwatipur, Varanasi on March 16, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said. The police seized 2.6 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 2.64 crore, along with materials, accessories, machinery and vehicles from the premises of the factory, he said.

The total value of the seizure was Rs 27.8 crore, the official said.

The city police were investigating a racket involved in the trafficking and sale of drugs and had arrested four persons in the Kasarwadavli area in January and February, he said. The police had seized 4.81 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 14 lakh from the accused, who were residents of Vasai and surrounding areas, the official said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused informed the police about Om Gupta alias Monu, who was operating a drug manufacturing unit with his associates, he said.

Based on the tip-off, a team led by senior inspector Dileep Patil and the STF raided the factory in Pindra and arrested Atul Ashokkumar Singh (26) and Santosh Hadbadi Gupta (38), the official said.

With this operation, the police managed to reach the source from where the contraband was manufactured and supplied, he said.

