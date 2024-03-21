Zelenskiy calls EU leaders for more air defence and using Russian assets
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:31 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged European Union leaders to send more air defences to his country and to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets and the assets themselves to support Ukraine.
In his video address to the two-day summit in Brussels he also called on allies to provide more artillery for his outgunned troops.
