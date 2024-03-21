Zelenskiy calls EU leaders for more air defence and using Russian assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged European Union leaders to send more air defences to his country and to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets and the assets themselves to support Ukraine.

In his video address to the two-day summit in Brussels he also called on allies to provide more artillery for his outgunned troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)