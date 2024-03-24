Russia violates Poland's air space in attack on Ukraine, Poland's armed forces say

Russia violated Poland's airspace early on Sunday with a cruise missile launched at targets in western Ukraine, Poland's armed forces said.

Russia launched 57 missiles and drones against Ukraine in the early hours, including attacking Kyiv and the western region of Lviv near the Polish border. "On March 24 at 4:23 a.m. (0323 GMT), there was a violation of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched overnight by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation," the armed forces said on the social media platform X.

"The object entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds. During the entire flight, it was observed by military radar systems." The Polish foreign ministry intends to summon the Russian ambassador over the airspace violation, deputy foreign minister Andrzej Szejna told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Poland calls on Russia "to stop terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war and address the country's internal problems," the ministry's spokesman said in a statement.

