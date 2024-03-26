Ukraine shoots down 12 Russian attack drones during overnight attack
Ukraine shot down all 12 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv's air force said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that the Iranian-made drones were destroyed over the southern Mykolaiv and eastern Kharkiv regions.
