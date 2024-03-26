Turkey detains 147 people over alleged Islamic State ties, minister says
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-03-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish authorities have detained 147 people over suspected ties to Islamic State in nationwide operations, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.
In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said police had captured the suspects in simultaneous operations across 30 provinces. He added the suspects were found to have been active within Islamic State, to have engaged in armed conflict with the group, and to have helped fund it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yerlikaya
- Islamic State
- Turkish
- State
- Interior
- Ali Yerlikaya
- Islamic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Bolivia, heavy rains prompt authorities to declare state of emergency
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections, ambassador says
Benjamin Netanyahu says Turkish President supports murderers and rapists
The Democratic protest vote movement over the Israel-Hamas war spreads from Michigan to other states
Normal life affected in eastern Nagaland over shutdown for separate state demand