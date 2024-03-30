Left Menu

Three UN observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission says

One of the security sources said the car carried three U.N. technical observers and one Lebanese translator. The mayor of Rmeish, Milad Alam, told Reuters that he had spoken with the translator and confirmed his condition was stable.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 16:42 IST
Three UN observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three United Nations observers and a translator were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in south Lebanon, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast.

UNIFIL said in a statement the targeting of peacekeepers is "unacceptable". Two security sources had earlier told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military denied involvement in the incident. "Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said in a statement. The security sources said the incident occurred outside the border town of Rmeish. One of the security sources said the car carried three U.N. technical observers and one Lebanese translator.

The mayor of Rmeish, Milad Alam, told Reuters that he had spoken with the translator and confirmed his condition was stable. "From Rmeish, we heard a blast and then saw a UNIFIL car zipping by. The foreign observers were taken to hospitals in Tyre and Beirut by helicopter and car," Milad said, without providing details on their condition.

Israel has been trading fire with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon for nearly six months in parallel with the war in Gaza. Israel's shelling of Lebanon has killed nearly 270 Hezbollah fighters, but has also killed around 50 civilians - including children, medics and journalists - and hit both UNIFIL and the Lebanese army.

The U.N. technical observer mission, which is unarmed and known as UNTSO, monitors the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel. UNIFIL is an armed peacekeeping mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024