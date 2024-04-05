Left Menu

4 Pakistanis arrested in Nepal for taking Sri Lankans hostage

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:17 IST
4 Pakistanis arrested in Nepal for taking Sri Lankans hostage
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Four Pakistani nationals have been arrested in Nepal for taking hostage four Sri Lankan citizens on the pretext of sending them to different European countries for jobs, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigative Department of Nepal Police arrested the four Pakistani nationals based on a tip-off on Thursday, said the Superintendent of Police, Nakul Pokharel.

The Pakistani nationals, between the age of 42 and 62, charged millions of rupees from the four Sri Lankan citizens with the false promise of providing jobs in European countries, including Canada and Romania, the police said.

The Sri Lankans, who were brought from their home country, were beaten, tortured and threatened by the Pakistanis.

Their passports were also seized as the Pakistanis took them hostage at different hotels in Kathmandu.

Police said arrangements are being made to send them back to Sri Lanka.

The four Pakistanis will be charged with acts related to abduction and human trafficking, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024