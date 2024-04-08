Left Menu

Amid probe into Musk, Brazil's top court says 'every company is subject to the constitution'

Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice said on Monday that every company operating in the country is "subject to the constitution," after one of the court's judges opened an inquiry into social media platform X's owner Elon Musk.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:38 IST
Amid probe into Musk, Brazil's top court says 'every company is subject to the constitution'
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice said on Monday that every company operating in the country is "subject to the constitution," after one of the court's judges opened an inquiry into social media platform X's owner Elon Musk. Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso said in a statement that court decisions may be subject to appeal, but never deliberate non-compliance, after Musk challenged a court decision ordering X, formerly known as Twitter, to block certain accounts.

Barroso did not mention X or any other company by name. Musk's remarks prompted Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to open an inquiry into the billionaire on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024