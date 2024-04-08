Amid probe into Musk, Brazil's top court says 'every company is subject to the constitution'

Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice said on Monday that every company operating in the country is "subject to the constitution," after one of the court's judges opened an inquiry into social media platform X's owner Elon Musk. Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso said in a statement that court decisions may be subject to appeal, but never deliberate non-compliance, after Musk challenged a court decision ordering X, formerly known as Twitter, to block certain accounts.

Barroso did not mention X or any other company by name. Musk's remarks prompted Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to open an inquiry into the billionaire on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)