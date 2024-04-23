MHI receives seven bids under global tender for re-bidding of Advanced Chemistry Cell PLI

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has received bids from seven bidders under global tender for the re-bidding of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing announced on 24th January 2024. The pre-bid meeting was held on 12th February 2024. The last date for receiving applications was 22nd April 2024 on CPP portal and the Technical Bids opened on 23rd April 2024.

The list of bidders (in alphabetical order) who have submitted bids in response to this tender are ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, JSW Neo Energy Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited for a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh.

In May 2021, the Cabinet had approved the technology-agnostic PLI Scheme on 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Fifty (50) Giga Watt hours (GWh) of ACC with an outlay of Rs.18,100 Crore. The first round of the ACC PLI bidding was concluded in March 2022, and three beneficiary firms were allocated a total capacity of Thirty (30) Giga Watt hours (GWh), and the program agreement with selected beneficiary firms was signed in July 2022.

Further, MHI, Government of India had released Request for Proposal (RfP) on 24th January 2024 for Shortlisting and Selection of bidders under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for setting up of ACC Manufacturing Units with a total manufacturing capacity of 10 Giga Watt Hour (GWh) with maximum budgetary outlay of Rs. 3,620 crore.

