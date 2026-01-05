Victory Against Cyber Harassment: Brigitte Macron's Legal Triumph

A Paris court ruled against ten individuals guilty of cyber-harassing France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, by spreading false information about her gender. This decision marks a pivotal victory as the Macrons combat misinformation.

The defendants, exploiting the 24-year age gap between the French president and his wife, perpetuated malicious claims, equating it to 'paedophilia.' Consequences for the offenders ranged from suspended to unsuspended jail terms, fines, and compulsory cyber harassment courses, alongside social media bans.

In conjunction with these developments, Brigitte Macron openly addressed her determination to fight internet harassment, advocating for authenticity and encouraging others to stand against online abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)