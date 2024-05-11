Terrorists Involved in Basantgarh Encounter Identified by Released Police Sketches

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released the sketches of six terrorists, who infiltrated from Pakistan into Basantgarh area of Udhampur district and killed a village defence guard in a gunfight before fleeing deep into the forest, officials said. Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh announced the first breakthrough in the case with the arrest of an overground worker, who had helped the terrorists to reach the area after their infiltration from across the border.

Singh said the sketches of the six terrorists were prepared based on the inputs from various agencies, the public and questioning of the suspected persons. ''We hope the people will come forward and help the security agencies to neutralize the terrorists," he told reporters in Udhampur. Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohd Sharief was killed in an encounter with the terrorists following a cordon and search operation in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is going on in the area to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have crossed into Udhampur from nearby Kathua district after successfully infiltrating from across the border.

