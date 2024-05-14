Delhi HC: ACMM-1 to Handle Cases under Environment Protection Act
Delhi High Court has designated one court in each district exclusively for handling cases related to environmental protection, including solid waste management. All pending cases in this category will be transferred to these designated courts. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM)-1 in each district will handle these cases, while cases related to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will continue to be dealt with by ACMM (Special Acts), Central, Tis Hazari Courts.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered that the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate-1 in each district here be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, including solid waste management.
All such pending cases, in any district here, shall stand transferred to the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM)-1 of that district, it said.
In an administrative order, the registrar general of the high court said, “Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice and Hon’ble judges of this court have been pleased to order that henceforth the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate-01 in each district be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 including those relating to the respective Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws of the Local Bodies of Delhi, for the said judicial district.” It further said all cases relating to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the entire national capital, pending as well as freshly filed, shall continue to be dealt with by the court of ACMM (Special Acts), Central, Tis Hazari Courts here.
