Left Menu

Delhi HC: ACMM-1 to Handle Cases under Environment Protection Act

Delhi High Court has designated one court in each district exclusively for handling cases related to environmental protection, including solid waste management. All pending cases in this category will be transferred to these designated courts. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM)-1 in each district will handle these cases, while cases related to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will continue to be dealt with by ACMM (Special Acts), Central, Tis Hazari Courts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:09 IST
Delhi HC: ACMM-1 to Handle Cases under Environment Protection Act
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered that the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate-1 in each district here be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, including solid waste management.

All such pending cases, in any district here, shall stand transferred to the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM)-1 of that district, it said.

In an administrative order, the registrar general of the high court said, “Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice and Hon’ble judges of this court have been pleased to order that henceforth the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate-01 in each district be earmarked for dealing with all cases under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 including those relating to the respective Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws of the Local Bodies of Delhi, for the said judicial district.” It further said all cases relating to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the entire national capital, pending as well as freshly filed, shall continue to be dealt with by the court of ACMM (Special Acts), Central, Tis Hazari Courts here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024