Blinken says Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for Gaza's future

Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for the future of Gaza where it faces the potential for a power vacuum that could become filled by chaos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:17 IST
Israel needs a clear and concrete plan for the future of Gaza where it faces the potential for a power vacuum that could become filled by chaos, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Washington and its ally Israel say Hamas cannot continue to run Gaza after militants from the group ignited the conflict with attacks on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people on Oct. 7.

"We do not support and will not support an Israeli occupation. We also of course, do not support Hamas governance in Gaza... We've seen where that's led all too many times for the people of Gaza and for Israel. And we also can't have anarchy and a vacuum that's likely to be filled by chaos," Blinken said during a press conference in Kyiv. The U.S. top diplomat has held numerous talks with Israel's Arab neighbours on a post-conflict plan for Gaza since Israel vowed to root out Hamas from the Palestinian enclave more than seven months ago.

But Israel says it intends to keep overall security control and has baulked at proposals for the Palestinian Authority, which governs with partial authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to take charge. "It's imperative that Israel also do this work and focus on what the future can and must be," Blinken said. "There needs to be a clear and concrete plan, and we look to Israel to come forward with its ideas."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

