Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 23 Injured

In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 23 bus passengers were left injured—11 of them seriously—after their vehicle crashed into an unidentified container truck near Lonavala. The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Authorities revealed that the bus was traveling from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the mishap occurred. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the heavy vehicle from behind.

Pune Rural Police officials are in the process of registering a case while further details are awaited. The severely injured passengers sustained fractures and other serious wounds, while others managed to escape with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)