Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 23 Injured
A collision between a bus and an unidentified truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway left 23 injured, including 11 with serious injuries. The early morning accident occurred as the bus traveled from Kolhapur to Borivali. Authorities suspect the driver may have fallen asleep before the accident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 23 bus passengers were left injured—11 of them seriously—after their vehicle crashed into an unidentified container truck near Lonavala. The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Authorities revealed that the bus was traveling from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the mishap occurred. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the heavy vehicle from behind.
Pune Rural Police officials are in the process of registering a case while further details are awaited. The severely injured passengers sustained fractures and other serious wounds, while others managed to escape with minor injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Typhoon Krathon Wreaks Havoc: Deaths, Injuries, and Evacuations in Taiwan
Actor Govinda discharged from Mumbai hospital after sustaining leg injuries in revolver misfire incident: Police.
India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries
Indian Constitution is manifestation of what Shivaji Maharaj stood for: Rahul Gandhi in Kolhapur.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.