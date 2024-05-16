Kenya Receives Vital Support for Family Planning: Cabinet Secretary Lauds UNFPA and FCDO Partnership

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, has expressed gratitude to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and other partners for their generous assistance in acquiring 450,000 doses of sub-cutaneous Depot Medroxy-Progesterone-Acetate (DMPA) valued at Ksh. 56,418,382. This joint endeavor marks a significant advancement in overcoming challenges related to commodity security, addressing the unmet demand for family planning services, and improving health outcomes for women and families across Kenya.

Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Acting Director General of Health, conveyed these sentiments during the handover ceremony of Family Planning Commodities at the Kemsa National Supply Chain Centre in Embakasi, Nairobi. The event, organized in collaboration with partners including UNFPA and FCDO, underscores the collective commitment to enhancing reproductive health commodity security and advancing family planning objectives in Kenya.

Highlighting Kenya's demographic health indicators, Nakhumicha emphasized the critical need for sustained efforts to achieve targets such as reducing the unmet demand for family planning to single digits by 2030 and increasing the modern contraceptive prevalence rate to 64%.

Recognizing regional disparities in access to family planning services, particularly in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties, the Cabinet Secretary stressed the importance of targeted interventions to ensure equitable access for all Kenyans.

Nakhumicha extended her appreciation to all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in advancing reproductive health and family planning in Kenya.