Left Menu

Kenya Receives Vital Support for Family Planning: Cabinet Secretary Lauds UNFPA and FCDO Partnership

Nakhumicha extended her appreciation to all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in advancing reproductive health and family planning in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:14 IST
Kenya Receives Vital Support for Family Planning: Cabinet Secretary Lauds UNFPA and FCDO Partnership
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, has expressed gratitude to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and other partners for their generous assistance in acquiring 450,000 doses of sub-cutaneous Depot Medroxy-Progesterone-Acetate (DMPA) valued at Ksh. 56,418,382. This joint endeavor marks a significant advancement in overcoming challenges related to commodity security, addressing the unmet demand for family planning services, and improving health outcomes for women and families across Kenya.

Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Acting Director General of Health, conveyed these sentiments during the handover ceremony of Family Planning Commodities at the Kemsa National Supply Chain Centre in Embakasi, Nairobi. The event, organized in collaboration with partners including UNFPA and FCDO, underscores the collective commitment to enhancing reproductive health commodity security and advancing family planning objectives in Kenya.

Highlighting Kenya's demographic health indicators, Nakhumicha emphasized the critical need for sustained efforts to achieve targets such as reducing the unmet demand for family planning to single digits by 2030 and increasing the modern contraceptive prevalence rate to 64%.

Recognizing regional disparities in access to family planning services, particularly in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties, the Cabinet Secretary stressed the importance of targeted interventions to ensure equitable access for all Kenyans.

Nakhumicha extended her appreciation to all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in advancing reproductive health and family planning in Kenya.

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024