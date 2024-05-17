Israeli settlers attack truck in West Bank clash with soldiers
Troops who arrived to separate the settlers from the Israeli driver were attacked and three soldiers were slightly hurt, the military said. Kan public radio reported that the protesters believed the truck was carrying aid supplies to Gaza.
Israeli settlers attacked and burned a truck in the occupied West Bank overnight on Thursday, wounding the driver, the Israeli military said, days after aid trucks heading towards the Gaza Strip were ransacked by protesters. Troops who arrived to separate the settlers from the Israeli driver were attacked and three soldiers were slightly hurt, the military said.
Kan public radio reported that the protesters believed the truck was carrying aid supplies to Gaza. It said the military said the truck was not carrying aid.
