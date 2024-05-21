Left Menu

Transgender Russian Man Fined for Hair Dye Protest

Stanislav Netesov, a transgender man, has been fined 30,000 roubles for allegedly discrediting the Russian army by dyeing his hair in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Despite denying any political motives, Netesov's bright hair attracted police attention after he was attacked and reported the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:05 IST
Transgender Russian Man Fined for Hair Dye Protest

A Russian man who had his hair dyed in some of the colours of the Ukrainian flag has been fined 30,000 roubles ($330) by a court for "discrediting" the Russian army, rights group OVD-Info reported on Monday.

Photographs of Stanislav Netesov posted online show the 25-year-old's close-cropped hair coloured bright blue, green and yellow. Blue and yellow are the colours of the Ukrainian flag. More than 20,000 people have been detained for their anti-war stance since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with over 900 people charged with criminal offences.

Netesov was found guilty of discrediting the armed forces on May 3, an online court notice shows, although it does not specify a fine. In court, Netesov denied his hair colour was meant as a statement of protest, saying that he does not support either Ukraine or the Russian army, independent news outlet Mediazona reported. He said he has dyed his hair bright colours for years.

Netesov could not be reached for comment. The case against the Muscovite began in late April, when he was attacked by unknown people while returning home from work late at night.

The assailants stole his mobile phone and knocked out one of his teeth, Netesov told OVD-Info, which assists those targeted for opposing the war. When he went to the police to file a report, officers noticed his hair and charged him under the "discrediting" statute, Mediazona reported.

"The aforementioned visual propaganda clearly expressed a negative attitude towards the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation", Mediazona cited the police report as saying. Officers also gave Netesov a summons to report to a military enlistment office. He then revealed to them he was a transgender man, after which they cancelled the summons, Mediazona said.

($1 = 90.3690 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024