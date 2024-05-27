Tragedy in Sagar: Uncovering the Chain of Violence and Injustice

Anjana Ahirwar, who had lodged a case last August claiming her brother, a Dalit, was beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case, died on Sunday after she fell from an ambulance carrying her uncle's body in Sagar.

Notably, Anjana's uncle Rajendra Ahirwar was beaten to death on Saturday night by some persons over an old enmity, police sources said.

''Rajendra Ahirwar, 24, died of injuries he had sustained in a clash between two groups under Khurai police station limits,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha told reporters.

Notably, Anjana Ahirwar had alleged that her brother Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu was killed on August 24, 2023, by some people who used to harass her, prompting a sit-in protest by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Barodia Nonagir village.

''Anjana fell from the ambulance carrying the body of Rajendra Ahirwar to their village after the postmortem in Sagar. Their family members were accompanying the body,'' said Sinha.

When asked if Rajendra Ahirwar was killed due to pressure for compromise in the old case, Sinha said all facts would come out during the investigation.

Nitin Ahirwar was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people over an old enmity in Sagar district last August. Following his death, Anjana Ahirwar lodged an FIR alleging her brother was murdered as some persons were pressuring her for a compromise in the harassment case.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari in a tweet claimed Rajendra Ahirwar was attacked by five people who pressured him for a compromise in an old case.

''Seriously injured Rajendra died while being taken to Bhopal for treatment and the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on May 26,'' he claimed.

''In the hearse, the driver, the deceased's niece Anjana Ahirwar and the deceased's parents left for Barodia Nonagir. Anjana fell from the hearse at Khurai Bypass and died (sic),'' he stated.

Patwari claimed Anjana's brother was publicly murdered in Barodia Nonagir in August and her family is still awaiting justice.

''The law and order has deteriorated in the state under chief minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio. This crisis is not only in Sagar but in every district of the state. The law and order system has become a joke which is boosting the morale of criminals but the government is silent,'' the Congress leader alleged.

