Ukraine and Belgium Fortify Security Partnership with F-16 Agreement

Ukraine and Belgium on Tuesday struck a bilateral security agreement including the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets, signed during a Brussels meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"The document includes at least 977 million euros in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to providing support over the course of the agreement's ten-year term", Zelenskiy said in a social media post.

