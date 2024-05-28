Left Menu

Meta Introduces Real-Time Dashboards to Combat EU Election Disinformation

The European Commission announced that Meta Platforms has implemented measures to curb disinformation ahead of the EU elections. Meta has launched 27 new real-time visual dashboards, enabling third-party civic discourse and election monitoring. An ongoing investigation probes Meta's compliance with EU online content rules on Facebook and Instagram.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:54 IST
The European Commission on Tuesday said Meta Platforms had taken measures to mitigate the spread of disinformation in the run-up to the EU elections. "Meta has now deployed new functionalities .. 27 new real-time visual dashboards, one for each member state, to allow third-party real-time civic discourse and election monitoring," a spokesperson for the commission said.

The European Commission last month opened an investigation into suspected breaches of EU online content rules against Meta, as it said its Facebook and Instagram platforms had failed to tackle disinformation and deceptive advertising. The commission said it would monitor the roll out of the new features as the formal procedures against Meta were ongoing.

