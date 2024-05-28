Meta Introduces Real-Time Dashboards to Combat EU Election Disinformation
The European Commission announced that Meta Platforms has implemented measures to curb disinformation ahead of the EU elections. Meta has launched 27 new real-time visual dashboards, enabling third-party civic discourse and election monitoring. An ongoing investigation probes Meta's compliance with EU online content rules on Facebook and Instagram.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission on Tuesday said Meta Platforms had taken measures to mitigate the spread of disinformation in the run-up to the EU elections. "Meta has now deployed new functionalities .. 27 new real-time visual dashboards, one for each member state, to allow third-party real-time civic discourse and election monitoring," a spokesperson for the commission said.
The European Commission last month opened an investigation into suspected breaches of EU online content rules against Meta, as it said its Facebook and Instagram platforms had failed to tackle disinformation and deceptive advertising. The commission said it would monitor the roll out of the new features as the formal procedures against Meta were ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Meta restores Facebook posts by Malaysian media on PM Anwar's meeting with Hamas
Malaysia to ask Meta to explain removal of Facebook posts on PM's Hamas meeting
Slovakian PM Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, his Facebook profile says, reports AP.
Slovak prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot, his Facebook profile says
Facebook and Instagram face EU scrutiny over harmful content