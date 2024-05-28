Left Menu

US Urges Israel for Transparency After Rafah Strike

The United States expressed serious concern to Israel following a strike in Rafah and emphasized the necessity for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law. The State Department highlighted the importance of minimizing civilian impact and ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid. Israel's investigation results will be closely monitored.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:07 IST
US Urges Israel for Transparency After Rafah Strike
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States reached out to the government of Israel to express deep concern over a strike in Rafah as soon as it saw reports of the incident, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Washington will be closely watching the results of Israel's investigation.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. will continue to emphasize to Israel its obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian law, minimize the impact of its operations on civilians and maximize the flow of humanitarian assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024