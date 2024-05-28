US Urges Israel for Transparency After Rafah Strike
The United States reached out to the government of Israel to express deep concern over a strike in Rafah as soon as it saw reports of the incident, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Washington will be closely watching the results of Israel's investigation.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. will continue to emphasize to Israel its obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian law, minimize the impact of its operations on civilians and maximize the flow of humanitarian assistance.
