Altercation in Kupwara: Cops Injured in Clash with Army Personnel

Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad -- posted at Kupwara police station -- were admitted to SKIMS Hospital at Soura late Tuesday night, they said.

Officials said the condition of the injured policemen is stated to be stable.

The cops were injured after an army team led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.

While police and army officers have maintained a silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had allegedly raided the residence of a local territorial army man at Batpora in Kupwara while investigating a case.

The move allegedly incensed the local army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said he is not aware of the incident and would comment only after getting more details.

