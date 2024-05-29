Tragic Accident Involving BJP Candidate's Cavalcade in Gonda
In Gonda, UP, a vehicle from the cavalcade of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh struck and killed two youths and injured a woman. Karan Singh, the candidate, is the son of MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Police have been deployed to maintain order, and the injured have been hospitalized.
Two youths were killed and a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle that was allegedly in the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh here on Wednesday, police said.
Karan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India chief.
The injured have been admitted to hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.
Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot. The SUV that hit the duo lost control and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the road side, the SHO said.
