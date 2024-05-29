Left Menu

Tragic Accident Involving BJP Candidate's Cavalcade in Gonda

In Gonda, UP, a vehicle from the cavalcade of BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh struck and killed two youths and injured a woman. Karan Singh, the candidate, is the son of MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Police have been deployed to maintain order, and the injured have been hospitalized.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:41 IST
Tragic Accident Involving BJP Candidate's Cavalcade in Gonda
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed and a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle that was allegedly in the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh here on Wednesday, police said.

Karan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India chief.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot. The SUV that hit the duo lost control and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the road side, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024