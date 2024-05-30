Filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman Files Complaint Against PM Modi Over Gandhi Comments

National Award-winning filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman has filed a police complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi.

Barman filed the complaint on Wednesday night at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati, alleging that Modi made a ''highly derogatory statement'' about the Father of the Nation.

The police said a preliminary investigation is on and no FIR was registered yet in this connection.

Prime Minister Modi in a TV interview to a TV channel said, ''...Across the world, Mahatma Gandhi was a great person. Was it not our responsibility in these 75 years to ensure that the entire world knows Mahatma Gandhi. I am sorry to say that no one knows about him. The first time when the film 'Gandhi' was made, it was then that there was curiosity across the world as to who this person was. We have not done so...'' In his complaint, Barman said, ''This is a highly derogatory statement and cannot be acceptable by a citizen of India. As a citizen, we can not accept insult to Mahatma Gandhi,'' No film is required to introduce him to the world, said Barman who produced the 2021 Assamese film 'Boomba Ride' which won the Rajat Kamal.

''By comparing Mahatma Gandhi with a film, Narendra Modi has defamed Mahatma Gandhi along with the people of India. Therefore, I request you to take action against Narendra Modi under relevant section of law,'' Barman said.

When contacted, Hatigaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bijay Duwara told PTI that no FIR has been registered and a ''preliminary investigation'' is going on.

