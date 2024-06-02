Women Lead Jharkhand Polls With Higher Voter Turnout

In a notable shift, women in Jharkhand have outpaced men in voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, announced on Sunday. Active involvement of women and the migration of men were cited as key factors for this trend.

Out of 2.58 crore registered voters in Jharkhand, 1.7 crore cast their ballots across 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. Of these, 87.11 lakh were women, while 83.85 lakh were men. An overall voter turnout of 66.19 percent was recorded over the four election phases held from May 13 to June 1.

Kumar highlighted that women had a higher turnout in 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, with men leading in just two constituencies, Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The increase in women's voter participation was also reflected in 68 assembly segments, where they outnumbered men, compared to only 13 segments where men had a higher turnout.

