Women Lead Jharkhand Polls With Higher Voter Turnout
In the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the voter turnout of women surpassed that of men. With 87.11 lakh women voters compared to 83.85 lakh men, the trend was largely attributed to active female participation and male migration.
- Country:
- India
In a notable shift, women in Jharkhand have outpaced men in voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, announced on Sunday. Active involvement of women and the migration of men were cited as key factors for this trend.
Out of 2.58 crore registered voters in Jharkhand, 1.7 crore cast their ballots across 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. Of these, 87.11 lakh were women, while 83.85 lakh were men. An overall voter turnout of 66.19 percent was recorded over the four election phases held from May 13 to June 1.
Kumar highlighted that women had a higher turnout in 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, with men leading in just two constituencies, Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The increase in women's voter participation was also reflected in 68 assembly segments, where they outnumbered men, compared to only 13 segments where men had a higher turnout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elections
- Jharkhand
- WomenVoters
- turnout
- LokSabha
- men
- migration
- voting
- polls
- participation
ALSO READ
Dive team finds bodies of 2 men dead inside plane found upside down in Alaska lake
Search operation launched after suspicious movement near IB in J-K’s Kathua
"Serving those who served us": Assam Rifles hosts ex-servicemen rally in Kalimpong
Baloch activist condemns Gwadar fencing project, cites CPEC as cause of encirclement
Not Kohli's knock or Maxwell's spell, Yash Dayal picks Dhoni's wicket as game-changing moment for RCB