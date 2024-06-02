Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims 13 Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Thirteen people, including four children, died and 15 were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Piplodhijad, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, with two sent to Bhopal for advanced care. The victims belonged to a marriage party from Rajasthan.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:45 IST
Tragic Accident Claims 13 Lives in Madhya Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, including four children, late Sunday night in Piplodhijad, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. Local officials reported that a tractor-trolley carrying a marriage party from neighboring Rajasthan overturned, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

The Rajgarh District Collector, Harsh Dikshit, told PTI over the phone that 13 of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, while two have been transferred to Bhopal for advanced medical care due to severe head and chest wounds. 'The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger,' Dikshit added.

This tragic incident has brought immense grief to the families involved and the local community, raising concerns about road safety and emergency response measures in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024