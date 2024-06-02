Tragic Accident Claims 13 Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, including four children, late Sunday night in Piplodhijad, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. Local officials reported that a tractor-trolley carrying a marriage party from neighboring Rajasthan overturned, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

The Rajgarh District Collector, Harsh Dikshit, told PTI over the phone that 13 of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, while two have been transferred to Bhopal for advanced medical care due to severe head and chest wounds. 'The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger,' Dikshit added.

This tragic incident has brought immense grief to the families involved and the local community, raising concerns about road safety and emergency response measures in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)