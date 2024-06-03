Left Menu

Tragic Night in Kharkiv: Russian Attack Claims Civilian Life

One person died and two were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv, as reported by the regional governor. The attack hit a recreation complex in Zmiiv district. Despite denials from both countries, civilian areas in Kharkiv have been heavily targeted since the war began in 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:19 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

One person died and two were injured in an overnight Russian attack on Kharkiv, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian region said on Monday. The civilian was killed and the two people were injured when a recreation complex was hit in the Zmiiv district, Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022 and which has no end in sight. The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and the Kharkiv city which is administrative centre of the region, have been battered nearly daily, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks after Russian forces launched a new offensive in the area.

