Palestine Seeks UN Intervention in Gaza Genocide Case

Palestinian officials have applied for the “State of Palestine” to join South Africa's case at the UN's International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. The case, initially filed by South Africa, accuses Israel of breaching the genocide convention. Israel denies the accusations, and the court’s final decision is pending.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:10 IST
In a significant legal development, Palestinian officials have formally requested to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the UN's top court. The application, made on behalf of the "State of Palestine," highlights Israel's ongoing military action in Gaza as a systematic effort to obliterate Palestinian society and its cultural heritage.

This request to the International Court of Justice was submitted by Ammar Hijazi of the Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry. South Africa initiated the case last year, accusing Israel of breaching the genocide convention due to its extensive military operations in Gaza. Israel, however, firmly denies the genocide allegations, asserting that its actions target the militant group Hamas in response to deadly attacks in southern Israel last October.

The court has previously issued preliminary orders, urging Israel to minimize casualties, enhance humanitarian aid, and cease offensives in Rafah. The decision on Palestine's request remains pending, yet if approved, Palestinian representatives will gain the opportunity to present their arguments both in writing and during public hearings.

