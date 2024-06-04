Left Menu

Hunter Biden's Federal Gun Case: Jury Seated Amid Intense Scrutiny

A jury was seated in Hunter Biden's federal gun case, with prospective jurors questioned about gun rights and drug addiction. Hunter faces three felony charges related to a 2018 firearm purchase during his crack addiction. The trial follows a collapsed plea deal and unfolds amidst political scrutiny.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 04-06-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 02:27 IST
Hunter Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

A jury was seated Monday in Hunter Biden's federal gun case, after extensive questioning on gun rights and drug addiction. First Lady Jill Biden attended in a show of support. Opening statements begin Tuesday.

Hunter faces three felonies related to a 2018 firearm purchase during his crack addiction. Prosecutors allege he lied on the gun purchase form about his drug use. The trial follows the collapse of a plea deal that would have prevented this high-profile proceeding.

The jury selection comes days after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in a separate case. In Delaware, prospective jurors were asked about their views on gun ownership, substance abuse, and political biases. Hunter, who has pleaded not guilty, claims he is being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

