Biden Set to Sign Executive Order Halting Asylum at US-Mexico Border

President Joe Biden is on the verge of signing an executive order that will halt asylum requests at the US-Mexico border once the average number of daily encounters reaches 2,500, reopening only when it declines to 1,500. According to multiple sources, this move marks Biden's most aggressive unilateral attempt yet to manage border numbers.

Announced at the White House on Tuesday, the action follows legislative failures, primarily due to Republican opposition. Key officials, including chief of staff Jeff Zients and legislative affairs director Shuwanza Goff, briefed lawmakers about the plan. However, questions linger regarding how the order will work, especially with the need for Mexican collaboration.

Biden's executive action follows a period of deliberation amid declining illegal crossings, partly due to Mexican efforts. The move is designed to curb a potential surge in encounters as the November elections approach. Yet, critics within Biden's own party argue that the solution is incomplete and demand more comprehensive cooperation with Latin American countries to address migration roots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)