Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $260M in Talc Powder Case

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $260 million to an Oregon woman who developed mesothelioma from inhaling the company's talc powder. The verdict was given by the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court in Portland. This comes amid J&J's effort to settle most talc-related lawsuits through a $6.48 billion prepackaged bankruptcy plan.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 06:06 IST
Johnson & Johnson must pay $260 million in the case of an Oregon woman who said she got mesothelioma from inhaling the company's talc powder, a jury found on Monday.

The verdict in the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court in Portland comes as the company continues to pursue a proposed $6.48 billion settlement of most talc-related lawsuits against it through a prepackaged bankruptcy.

