Heightened Military Ties: China and Maldives Strengthen Strategic Partnership

China and the Maldives have taken a significant step in reinforcing their military partnership with a recent bilateral defence agreement. Monday saw China's Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, pay a courtesy call to Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon to discuss enhancing military ties, security, and safety for both nations, as reported by news portal Adhadhu.com.

The Maldives Ministry of Defence confirmed the meeting, stating on its official X handle that future defence cooperation and mutual security concerns were key discussion points. Wang shared her satisfaction with the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of promoting further exchanges and cooperation in the defence sector.

This agreement, signed on March 4 by President Mohamed Muizzu's administration, outlines that China will supply the Maldives with military equipment and training. Just two days later, Muizzu highlighted that this non-lethal support would bolster the island nation's independence and autonomy. However, Muizzu's pro-China stance has faced scrutiny, especially following a high-tech Chinese research vessel's controversial docking in Male'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)