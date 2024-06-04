Left Menu

Heightened Military Ties: China and Maldives Strengthen Strategic Partnership

China and the Maldives have reinforced their military cooperation following a recent bilateral defence agreement. Discussions between Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin and Maldives Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon focused on future defence cooperation. The Maldives will receive military equipment and training from China under the new agreement.

PTI | Male | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:51 IST
Heightened Military Ties: China and Maldives Strengthen Strategic Partnership
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ghana

China and the Maldives have taken a significant step in reinforcing their military partnership with a recent bilateral defence agreement. Monday saw China's Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, pay a courtesy call to Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon to discuss enhancing military ties, security, and safety for both nations, as reported by news portal Adhadhu.com.

The Maldives Ministry of Defence confirmed the meeting, stating on its official X handle that future defence cooperation and mutual security concerns were key discussion points. Wang shared her satisfaction with the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of promoting further exchanges and cooperation in the defence sector.

This agreement, signed on March 4 by President Mohamed Muizzu's administration, outlines that China will supply the Maldives with military equipment and training. Just two days later, Muizzu highlighted that this non-lethal support would bolster the island nation's independence and autonomy. However, Muizzu's pro-China stance has faced scrutiny, especially following a high-tech Chinese research vessel's controversial docking in Male'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024