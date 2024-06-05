Hezbollah Strikes Israel's Iron Dome System
Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah targeted Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system in Ramot Naftali using a guided missile. The Israeli military spokesperson's office in Jerusalem provided no immediate comment on the incident.
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:29 IST
