Businessman Amit Arora Seeks Bail Over Wife's Surgery Amid Delhi Excise Scam Probe
Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, seeks two months interim bail, citing his wife's need for surgery. He was previously granted interim bail on similar grounds. Arora, arrested for money laundering related to the Delhi excise scam, has been in custody for over 480 days.
Businessman Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited based in Gurugram, has requested interim bail in connection with the Delhi excise scam case, citing his wife's upcoming surgical procedure as the reason.
On Wednesday, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa articulated before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Arora had earlier received interim bail on a similar basis and had always complied with the conditions of his release. "There is no allegation that he misused the relief. He appeared before the ED whenever he was asked to," Pahwa informed the court, highlighting Arora's cooperation.
Arora, who was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on November 29, 2022, has been in custody for over 480 days. The judge is expected to deliver a ruling on Thursday. The ED's investigation follows a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR implicating Arora and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in allegedly diverting illicit funds from liquor licensees.
