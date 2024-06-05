IAEA Board Censures Iran Over Non-Cooperation and Uranium Stockpile

The UN nuclear watchdog's board issued a formal censure against Iran for failing to fully cooperate with the agency, according to diplomats. The board called on Tehran to address questions from a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors.

This development follows a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirming that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. The 35-member board's vote in Vienna could escalate tensions with Iran, which has previously reacted strongly to similar resolutions.

The resolution, not legally binding but politically significant, also requested IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi to prepare a comprehensive assessment on unresolved issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program if full cooperation from Tehran isn't forthcoming.

