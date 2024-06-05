IAEA Board Censures Iran Over Non-Cooperation and Uranium Stockpile
The UN nuclear watchdog's board censured Iran for lack of cooperation, urging the country to address longstanding nuclear program questions. The resolution emphasizes Tehran's need to reverse its earlier decision barring UN inspectors. The censure could escalate tensions, highlighting Iran's increased uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade levels.
- Country:
- Austria
The UN nuclear watchdog's board issued a formal censure against Iran for failing to fully cooperate with the agency, according to diplomats. The board called on Tehran to address questions from a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors.
This development follows a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirming that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. The 35-member board's vote in Vienna could escalate tensions with Iran, which has previously reacted strongly to similar resolutions.
The resolution, not legally binding but politically significant, also requested IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi to prepare a comprehensive assessment on unresolved issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program if full cooperation from Tehran isn't forthcoming.
