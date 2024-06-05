Left Menu

IAEA Board Censures Iran Over Non-Cooperation and Uranium Stockpile

The UN nuclear watchdog's board censured Iran for lack of cooperation, urging the country to address longstanding nuclear program questions. The resolution emphasizes Tehran's need to reverse its earlier decision barring UN inspectors. The censure could escalate tensions, highlighting Iran's increased uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade levels.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:27 IST
IAEA Board Censures Iran Over Non-Cooperation and Uranium Stockpile
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Austria

The UN nuclear watchdog's board issued a formal censure against Iran for failing to fully cooperate with the agency, according to diplomats. The board called on Tehran to address questions from a long-running investigation and reverse its decision to bar several experienced UN inspectors.

This development follows a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirming that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. The 35-member board's vote in Vienna could escalate tensions with Iran, which has previously reacted strongly to similar resolutions.

The resolution, not legally binding but politically significant, also requested IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi to prepare a comprehensive assessment on unresolved issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program if full cooperation from Tehran isn't forthcoming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024