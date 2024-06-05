Left Menu

Biden Lauds Modi's Victory, Eyes Stronger US-India Partnership

President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Biden's administration is focused on deepening the US-India partnership to boost prosperity, tackle climate change, and ensure a free Indo-Pacific. Modi reciprocated with warm words, indicating a future of strong bilateral relations.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:50 IST
Biden Lauds Modi's Victory, Eyes Stronger US-India Partnership
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his significant electoral triumph. The Biden administration emphasized its eagerness to sustain and enhance the US-India alliance, spotlighting its role in promoting prosperity, combating climate change, and maintaining a free Indo-Pacific region.

''Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,'' Biden articulated in his message.

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the call from his ''friend,'' saying, ''Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy. Conveyed that India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity.''

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed these sentiments, commending Indian voters and their commitment to democracy. He reaffirmed the US's intent to bolster its partnership with India, aiming for joint progress in various global challenges.

Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the congratulatory messages from leaders worldwide, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and the UK's Rishi Sunak, underscoring India's robust international relationships and his determination to strengthen them further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024