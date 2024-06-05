Biden Lauds Modi's Victory, Eyes Stronger US-India Partnership

President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his significant electoral triumph. The Biden administration emphasized its eagerness to sustain and enhance the US-India alliance, spotlighting its role in promoting prosperity, combating climate change, and maintaining a free Indo-Pacific region.

''Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,'' Biden articulated in his message.

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the call from his ''friend,'' saying, ''Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy. Conveyed that India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity.''

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed these sentiments, commending Indian voters and their commitment to democracy. He reaffirmed the US's intent to bolster its partnership with India, aiming for joint progress in various global challenges.

Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the congratulatory messages from leaders worldwide, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and the UK's Rishi Sunak, underscoring India's robust international relationships and his determination to strengthen them further.

