Quad's Promising Future: Building Stability in the Indo-Pacific

India anticipates a promising future for the Quad as preparations are underway for the annual summit. The Quad, consisting of India, the US, Japan, and Australia, is committed to promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific, addressing regional challenges through initiatives in maritime security and infrastructure development.

  • India

The Quad, an influential international alliance comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, is set for a promising future, as stated by India's Ministry of External Affairs. India is preparing to host the annual summit later this year, underscoring the group's commitment to Indo-Pacific peace and stability.

Over recent years, the Quad has launched numerous initiatives that tackle crucial regional challenges, especially focusing on maritime security, infrastructure, and connectivity. These efforts are viewed as part of a broader strategy to ensure stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the last summit held in Wilmington, U.S., Quad leaders emphasized enhancing maritime security cooperation and urged a rules-based global order that upholds national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although details about the upcoming summit's date remain undisclosed, expectations for continued diplomatic engagements are high.

