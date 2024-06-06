New Faces Set to Join UN Security Council in 2024
Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia are poised to secure seats on the UN Security Council following a secret ballot vote in the General Assembly. The elected countries will start their two-year terms on January 1, 2024, joining other non-permanent and veto-wielding members in maintaining international peace and security.
In a significant move, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia are set to secure seats on the UN Security Council following a secret ballot in the General Assembly on Thursday. This electoral outcome, resulting from votes by the 193-member world body, reflects a strategic blend of geopolitical interests and regional collaborations.
The countries will begin their two-year terms on January 1, 2024, succeeding Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta, and Switzerland. This shift introduces a fresh dynamic to the council, which is primarily tasked with maintaining international peace and security, albeit hindered by the veto powers of permanent members like the United States and Russia.
Historically, the Security Council has faced criticism for its inability to adapt to contemporary global realities. Despite a universal agreement on the need for reform to better reflect the twenty-first-century geopolitical landscape, the central challenge remains the divergence of national interests. This impasse has thwarted significant reforms for decades.
