Concerns Surge Over China's Mega Dam Plans on Brahmaputra: Geopolitical and Environmental Risks at Stake

China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River has sparked widespread concern among experts from India and Bhutan. The project's environmental and geopolitical risks have been highlighted as pressing issues that require immediate attention.

Neeraj Singh Manhas, Advisor at Parley Policy Initiative, pointed out China's long-standing ambition to develop the Yarlung Tsangpo River—known as the Brahmaputra in India. He cautioned that while China's pursuit of renewable energy may seem noble, the implications for India's northeastern states could be devastating, referencing a dam breach in Tibet in 2000 that resulted in severe flooding in the region.

Chhimi Dorji, a member of the Evaluation Association of Bhutan, expressed concerns about potential downstream effects, despite Bhutan's geographic position upstream of the Brahmaputra. He emphasized the technical, environmental, and cultural risks involved in such massive constructions, while noting that the India-Bhutan relationship stands as a model of regional collaboration.

