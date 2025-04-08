Left Menu

Concerns Surge Over China's Mega Dam Plans on Brahmaputra: Geopolitical and Environmental Risks at Stake

Experts from India and Bhutan raise alarms about China's proposed construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra. The project poses significant environmental, geopolitical, and cultural risks, with potential downstream effects. Calls for increased transparency and regional cooperation emerge amid concerns over unilateral actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:02 IST
Neeraj Singh Manhas, Advisor at Parley Policy Initiative (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River has sparked widespread concern among experts from India and Bhutan. The project's environmental and geopolitical risks have been highlighted as pressing issues that require immediate attention.

Neeraj Singh Manhas, Advisor at Parley Policy Initiative, pointed out China's long-standing ambition to develop the Yarlung Tsangpo River—known as the Brahmaputra in India. He cautioned that while China's pursuit of renewable energy may seem noble, the implications for India's northeastern states could be devastating, referencing a dam breach in Tibet in 2000 that resulted in severe flooding in the region.

Chhimi Dorji, a member of the Evaluation Association of Bhutan, expressed concerns about potential downstream effects, despite Bhutan's geographic position upstream of the Brahmaputra. He emphasized the technical, environmental, and cultural risks involved in such massive constructions, while noting that the India-Bhutan relationship stands as a model of regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

