Concerns Surge Over China's Mega Dam Plans on Brahmaputra: Geopolitical and Environmental Risks at Stake
Experts from India and Bhutan raise alarms about China's proposed construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra. The project poses significant environmental, geopolitical, and cultural risks, with potential downstream effects. Calls for increased transparency and regional cooperation emerge amid concerns over unilateral actions.
- Country:
- India
China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River has sparked widespread concern among experts from India and Bhutan. The project's environmental and geopolitical risks have been highlighted as pressing issues that require immediate attention.
Neeraj Singh Manhas, Advisor at Parley Policy Initiative, pointed out China's long-standing ambition to develop the Yarlung Tsangpo River—known as the Brahmaputra in India. He cautioned that while China's pursuit of renewable energy may seem noble, the implications for India's northeastern states could be devastating, referencing a dam breach in Tibet in 2000 that resulted in severe flooding in the region.
Chhimi Dorji, a member of the Evaluation Association of Bhutan, expressed concerns about potential downstream effects, despite Bhutan's geographic position upstream of the Brahmaputra. He emphasized the technical, environmental, and cultural risks involved in such massive constructions, while noting that the India-Bhutan relationship stands as a model of regional collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Test of Trust for Foreign Investors in India
India Scraps $23 Billion Manufacturing Initiative Amid Manufacturing Hurdles
INDIA Alliance Unites Against Delimitation Before 2026
Rachin Ravindra Shines in CSK's Thrilling Victory Over Mumbai Indians
Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Uncertainty